Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Upgraded at National Bank Financial

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dollarama’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.07 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.49 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.04 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DOL. TD Securities raised their target price on Dollarama from C$154.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. CIBC raised their price objective on Dollarama from C$138.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$138.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. National Bankshares upgraded Dollarama from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$156.00 to C$166.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Dollarama to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$147.00.

Get Dollarama alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Dollarama

Dollarama Stock Up 1.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollarama

DOL stock opened at C$151.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$41.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.36, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$144.98 and a 200-day moving average price of C$142.53. Dollarama has a 1-year low of C$100.30 and a 1-year high of C$156.25.

In other Dollarama news, Director Nicolas Hien sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$139.60, for a total transaction of C$1,256,386.50. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Dollarama Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dollarama Inc is a Canada-based company principally engaged in operating discount retail stores. The company provides a broad range of everyday consumer products, general merchandise, and seasonal items, with merchandise at low fixed price points. General merchandise and consumer products jointly account for the majority of the company’s product offerings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.