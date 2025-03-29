Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Stock Holdings Increased by QSV Equity Investors LLC

QSV Equity Investors LLC boosted its position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Doximity comprises about 3.1% of QSV Equity Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. QSV Equity Investors LLC’s holdings in Doximity were worth $3,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Doximity by 5.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Doximity by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 753,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,808,000 after purchasing an additional 31,966 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Doximity by 21.4% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 49,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,781 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Doximity by 30.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,837,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Doximity by 0.6% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on DOCS. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Doximity from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Doximity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Doximity from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Doximity from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Doximity from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Doximity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.22.

In other Doximity news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $1,152,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,360 shares in the company, valued at $366,463.20. The trade was a 75.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $58.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.30. Doximity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.96 and a 52-week high of $85.21. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.34.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

