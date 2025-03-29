Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (LON:ECO – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 9.84 ($0.13) and traded as low as GBX 8.50 ($0.11). Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 8.52 ($0.11), with a volume of 4,822,593 shares.

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 9.84 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 10.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £33.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.95.

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported GBX (0.20) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter. Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 296,358.74% and a negative return on equity of 66.40%.

About Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas

Eco Atlantic is a TSX-V and AIM-quoted Atlantic Margin-focused oil & gas exploration company with offshore license interests in Guyana, Namibia, and South Africa. Eco aims to deliver material value for its stakeholders through its role in the energy transition to explore for low carbon intensity oil and gas in stable emerging markets close to infrastructure.

