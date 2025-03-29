Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 633,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,568 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $50,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EIX. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 326,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,069,000 after acquiring an additional 144,858 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 191,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,258,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lowered Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Edison International from $94.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.82.

Edison International Stock Up 1.6 %

EIX opened at $58.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.87. Edison International has a twelve month low of $49.06 and a twelve month high of $88.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 13.17%. Sell-side analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.8275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.30%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

