Ellington Financial Inc. to Issue Mar 25 Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:EFC)

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) declared a mar 25 dividend on Friday, March 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.
Ellington Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years. Ellington Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 91.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.4%.
Ellington Financial Stock Performance
Shares of EFC opened at $13.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.87, a quick ratio of 37.04 and a current ratio of 37.04. Ellington Financial has a 1 year low of $10.88 and a 1 year high of $14.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.67.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EFC shares. B. Riley raised Ellington Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial from $13.75 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ellington Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.
View Our Latest Analysis on Ellington Financial
About Ellington Financial
Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.
