Ellington Financial Inc. to Issue Mar 25 Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:EFC)

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) declared a mar 25 dividend on Friday, March 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.

Ellington Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years. Ellington Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 91.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.4%.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Ellington Financial Stock Performance

Shares of EFC opened at $13.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.87, a quick ratio of 37.04 and a current ratio of 37.04. Ellington Financial has a 1 year low of $10.88 and a 1 year high of $14.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 106.40% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $38.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ellington Financial will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EFC shares. B. Riley raised Ellington Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial from $13.75 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ellington Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Ellington Financial

About Ellington Financial

(Get Free Report)

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.