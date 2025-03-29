Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $2.76 Million Holdings in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $424,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Onsemi by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 722,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,166,000 after buying an additional 45,585 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Onsemi by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,135,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,224,081,000 after buying an additional 344,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Onsemi in the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Onsemi from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Roth Capital set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Onsemi from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Shares of ON stock opened at $40.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 3.38. Onsemi has a one year low of $40.62 and a one year high of $80.08.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.03). Onsemi had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 22.21%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

