Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) Position Increased by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 93.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Entergy by 10.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the 3rd quarter valued at $939,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Entergy by 5.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Entergy by 3.0% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 37,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ETR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Entergy from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Entergy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Entergy from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

Entergy Stock Performance

NYSE ETR opened at $84.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Entergy Corporation has a twelve month low of $50.19 and a twelve month high of $88.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.75.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 8.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.77%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

