Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.33.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ERO shares. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ero Copper in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities raised Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Ero Copper by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,890,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,450,000 after buying an additional 715,999 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 400.2% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 818,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,026,000 after acquiring an additional 654,684 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,101,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,850,000 after purchasing an additional 441,413 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ero Copper by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,468,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,272,000 after purchasing an additional 418,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ero Copper during the fourth quarter worth about $3,509,000. 71.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ERO opened at $12.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.23 and its 200-day moving average is $15.80. Ero Copper has a 52 week low of $11.11 and a 52 week high of $24.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.91 and a beta of 1.17.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). Ero Copper had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $122.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.26 million. Equities analysts expect that Ero Copper will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

