Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Insider David Moatazedi Sells 6,251 Shares

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) insider David Moatazedi sold 6,251 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $77,512.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 508,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,306,875.60. The trade was a 1.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Evolus Stock Down 1.6 %

EOLS opened at $12.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.80. Evolus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $17.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evolus

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOLS. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Evolus in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Evolus by 17,440.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,709 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Evolus in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolus during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Evolus during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOLS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Evolus from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

