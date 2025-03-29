Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Position Reduced by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FAST. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the third quarter worth about $310,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 398,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 23,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 46,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 9,064 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FAST shares. HSBC cut shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Fastenal from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. William Blair raised Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.91.

Fastenal Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $76.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.68 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $61.36 and a fifty-two week high of $84.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.89.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 32.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 85.57%.

Fastenal Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.