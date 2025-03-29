Financial Counselors Inc. Makes New Investment in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Kyndryl by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 102,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 32,173 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 656,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,096,000 after buying an additional 165,481 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Kyndryl by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,968,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,229,000 after buying an additional 76,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Kyndryl by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,036,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,260 shares during the period. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Kyndryl

In related news, SVP Vineet Khurana sold 55,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total value of $2,374,456.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,878,374.37. The trade was a 55.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Edward Sebold sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total transaction of $1,177,825.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 132,818 shares in the company, valued at $5,688,594.94. The trade was a 17.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kyndryl Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NYSE:KD opened at $31.36 on Friday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.24 and a 12-month high of $43.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 57.01, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

KD has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on Kyndryl from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Kyndryl from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

