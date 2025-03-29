Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Purchases 156 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,302,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,384,000 after acquiring an additional 425,195 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,933,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,437,000 after purchasing an additional 474,923 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,357,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,181,000 after purchasing an additional 22,928 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,339,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,667,000 after purchasing an additional 76,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,085,000.

IUSG opened at $127.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.13. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $109.63 and a 1 year high of $146.99. The company has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.1767 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

