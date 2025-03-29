Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Raises Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 44.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMH. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 320.0% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SMH opened at $212.17 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $198.44 and a 12-month high of $283.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 1.35.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.