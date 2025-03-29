First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Stake Trimmed by BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC

BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Free Report) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,181 shares during the period. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FAAR. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Maripau Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. TFB Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 9,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the third quarter valued at $397,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 4,739 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FAAR opened at $28.66 on Friday. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a one year low of $27.42 and a one year high of $31.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.1533 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

