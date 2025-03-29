Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires New Shares in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 25,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Nomura by 32.9% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 342,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 84,836 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Nomura by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,362,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,110,000 after purchasing an additional 114,676 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Nomura by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 49,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 9,759 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nomura by 10.3% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 110,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 10,317 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Nomura by 9.6% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 30,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Shares of NYSE:NMR opened at $6.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.60. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.66 and a one year high of $6.99.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. Nomura had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.96%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

