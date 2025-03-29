Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys New Position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 13,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 181.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 13.3% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 14,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock opened at $8.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.16. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $11.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.33, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is currently -85.71%.

In related news, Director Stanley R. Zax bought 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.56 per share, with a total value of $350,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 547,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,744. This represents a 8.10 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cathy Hendrickson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $258,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 98,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,501.16. The trade was a 23.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.73% of the company’s stock.

KW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

