Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 10,793 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth about $402,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Sunrun by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,003 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Sunrun by 240.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 159,189 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 112,402 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 252,390 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares during the period. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth $1,450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RUN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Roth Capital set a $20.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Sunrun from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Sunrun Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $5.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.30. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.91 and a 52 week high of $22.26.

Insider Transactions at Sunrun

In related news, CEO Mary Powell sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $48,633.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,264,388.78. This represents a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 2,968 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $33,182.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 418,492 shares in the company, valued at $4,678,740.56. The trade was a 0.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,466 shares of company stock worth $1,136,397 in the last 90 days. 3.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Featured Articles

