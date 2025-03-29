Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 1,378 Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 176.1% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 8,504 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $371,000. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Performance

Shares of PAG opened at $140.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.24. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.56 and a 1 year high of $180.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.34.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 18.05%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 8,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.03, for a total value of $1,513,320.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,003,508.51. This trade represents a 23.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Barr sold 1,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total transaction of $237,683.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on PAG. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penske Automotive Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.25.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

