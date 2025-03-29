Fox Run Management L.L.C. Reduces Holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lessened its holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 89.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 948 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,797 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the fourth quarter valued at $4,119,000. Marietta Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,251,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 215,259 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 35,087 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,528,000 after buying an additional 14,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP now owns 6,859 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on WIX. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Wix.com from $249.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Wix.com from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Benchmark raised their price target on Wix.com from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wix.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX opened at $166.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.79, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.64. Wix.com Ltd. has a one year low of $117.58 and a one year high of $247.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.52.

Wix.com declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 27th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

