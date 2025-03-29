Fox Run Management L.L.C. Sells 14,259 Shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. decreased its position in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) by 55.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,259 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DMC Group LLC grew its holdings in ACCO Brands by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 28,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 15,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 123.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 58,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 77,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ACCO opened at $4.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.89 and its 200 day moving average is $5.26. The stock has a market cap of $406.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.74. ACCO Brands Co. has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $6.44.

ACCO Brands Announces Dividend

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $448.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.06 million. ACCO Brands had a negative net margin of 6.10% and a positive return on equity of 14.96%. Sell-side analysts predict that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research decreased their target price on ACCO Brands from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

