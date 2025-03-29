Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 31st

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.

Franklin Resources has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 45 years. Franklin Resources has a payout ratio of 52.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Franklin Resources to earn $2.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.9%.

NYSE:BEN opened at $19.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.42. Franklin Resources has a 1 year low of $18.83 and a 1 year high of $28.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.56.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The closed-end fund reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 4.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Franklin Resources will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.86.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

