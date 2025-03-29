Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 31st

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.
Franklin Resources has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 45 years. Franklin Resources has a payout ratio of 52.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Franklin Resources to earn $2.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.9%.
Franklin Resources Trading Down 2.9 %
NYSE:BEN opened at $19.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.42. Franklin Resources has a 1 year low of $18.83 and a 1 year high of $28.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.56.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.86.
Franklin Resources Company Profile
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
