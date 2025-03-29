Frontier Asset Core Bond ETF (FCBD) to Issue Dividend of $0.20 on April 4th

Frontier Asset Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCBD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1998 per share on Friday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th.
Frontier Asset Core Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of FCBD opened at $25.33 on Friday. Frontier Asset Core Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.71 and a 52-week high of $25.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.32.
Frontier Asset Core Bond ETF Company Profile
