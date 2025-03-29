Frontier Asset Core Bond ETF (FCBD) to Issue Dividend of $0.20 on April 4th

Frontier Asset Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCBD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1998 per share on Friday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th.

Frontier Asset Core Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FCBD opened at $25.33 on Friday. Frontier Asset Core Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.71 and a 52-week high of $25.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.32.

Get Frontier Asset Core Bond ETF alerts:

Frontier Asset Core Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The Frontier Asset Core Bond ETF (FCBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in 6 to 12 underlying ETFs that hold US investment grade bonds of any maturity. The fund seeks to provide high income consistent with capital preservation.

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Asset Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Asset Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.