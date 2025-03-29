Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Lowered to “Strong Sell” Rating by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Frontline from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.46.
View Our Latest Research Report on Frontline
Frontline Price Performance
Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The shipping company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $425.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.16 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 25.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Frontline will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Frontline Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.04%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontline
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Frontline in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Frontline by 331.8% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,166 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Frontline by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,921 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 3rd quarter worth $255,000. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Frontline Company Profile
Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Frontline
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.