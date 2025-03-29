Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Lowered to “Strong Sell” Rating by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Frontline from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.46.

Shares of NYSE:FRO opened at $14.95 on Thursday. Frontline has a one year low of $13.17 and a one year high of $29.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of -0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.14.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The shipping company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $425.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.16 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 25.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Frontline will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Frontline in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Frontline by 331.8% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,166 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Frontline by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,921 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 3rd quarter worth $255,000. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

