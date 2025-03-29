FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Stake Cut by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 88,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,818 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $16,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in FTI Consulting by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,564,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $681,249,000 after purchasing an additional 23,419 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 3,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter worth $1,682,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 97,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FCN. StockNews.com raised FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on FTI Consulting from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $194.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Shares of NYSE:FCN opened at $162.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $177.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.79. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.88 and a fifty-two week high of $243.60.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.17). FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $894.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.70 million. As a group, research analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

