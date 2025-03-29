Fuchs SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fuchs SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 233.3% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Fuchs Price Performance

FUPBY stock opened at $12.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90. Fuchs has a 12 month low of $9.98 and a 12 month high of $13.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Fuchs (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $930.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.59 million. Fuchs had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 16.61%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fuchs will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fuchs

Fuchs SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North and South America. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

