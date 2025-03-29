Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC reduced its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Collier Financial bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on PEP. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. CICC Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a $172.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $184.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.88.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $149.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $204.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.51 and a 12-month high of $183.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.17.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.89 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.99%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

