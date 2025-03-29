Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC Trims Stock Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC cut its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 670,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,136 shares during the quarter. DoorDash makes up 1.3% of Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $112,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in DoorDash by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on DASH shares. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on DoorDash from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DoorDash in a report on Saturday, March 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.32, for a total transaction of $1,185,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 366,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,139,254.76. This represents a 1.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 108,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total transaction of $18,454,356.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $255,525. This represents a 98.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 358,445 shares of company stock valued at $63,443,370 in the last quarter. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of DASH opened at $182.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 676.33 and a beta of 1.70. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.32 and a 1 year high of $215.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.77.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

