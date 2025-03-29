Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 3,175,034 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 375% from the previous session’s volume of 668,394 shares.The stock last traded at $19.21 and had previously closed at $19.31.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFFD. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,201,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,340 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,177,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,514,000 after purchasing an additional 804,185 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 2,708,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,833,000 after buying an additional 8,523 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,466,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,608,000 after acquiring an additional 274,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC increased its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 1,368,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,693,000 after purchasing an additional 287,175 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

