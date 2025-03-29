Heartland Advisors Inc. Invests $4.71 Million in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 316,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,709,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EGO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,881,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,228,000 after purchasing an additional 136,594 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,090,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,137 shares during the last quarter. Carrhae Capital LLP increased its position in Eldorado Gold by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Carrhae Capital LLP now owns 6,040,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,826,000 after acquiring an additional 738,233 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 648.7% in the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,649,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,777,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,456,000 after purchasing an additional 64,528 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eldorado Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Eldorado Gold stock opened at $16.76 on Friday. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 52 week low of $13.29 and a 52 week high of $19.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eldorado Gold ( NYSE:EGO Get Free Report ) (TSE:ELD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $435.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.43 million. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 21.86%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Eldorado Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Scotiabank cut their price target on Eldorado Gold from $18.50 to $16.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Eldorado Gold Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

