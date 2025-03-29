Heartland Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 157,600 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $7,672,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 10.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,781,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,773,000 after purchasing an additional 169,982 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 429,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,912,000 after acquiring an additional 106,895 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 285,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,621,000 after acquiring an additional 90,451 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,379,000. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 290,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,135,000 after purchasing an additional 54,170 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of CUBI stock opened at $50.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.94. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $42.31 and a one year high of $68.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.15. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 13.07%. Sell-side analysts expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CUBI. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 1st. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Customers Bancorp news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $3,806,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 965,723 shares in the company, valued at $54,872,380.86. The trade was a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 15,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total value of $921,223.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,040.75. The trade was a 22.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,988 shares of company stock worth $6,627,318 in the last three months. 6.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

