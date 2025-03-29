Highland Copper (CVE:HI) Stock Price Up 20% – What’s Next?

Highland Copper Company Inc. (CVE:HI – Get Free Report) rose 20% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 883,912 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,074% from the average daily volume of 75,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Highland Copper Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 10.92 and a current ratio of 14.97. The company has a market cap of C$77.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.09.

About Highland Copper

Highland Copper Company Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper deposits. Its primary properties include the Copperwood project; and the White Pine North project located in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

