Hobbs Group Advisors LLC Cuts Position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Hobbs Group Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,763 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF accounts for 0.9% of Hobbs Group Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LRGF. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 1,205.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:LRGF opened at $57.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.61. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $50.60 and a 52-week high of $63.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.