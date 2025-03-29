Hobbs Group Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Hobbs Group Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.7% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 4,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 134,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 402,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 11.0% in the third quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 6,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy stock opened at $119.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.48. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $92.75 and a 52-week high of $121.47.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 9.50%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.20%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DUK shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.87.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

