Hobbs Group Advisors LLC Has $853,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)

Hobbs Group Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,101 shares during the quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMP. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,420.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 116.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $198,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSMP stock opened at $24.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.53. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.06 and a twelve month high of $24.77.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.0514 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.