Hobbs Group Advisors LLC Has $853,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)

Hobbs Group Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,101 shares during the quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMP. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,420.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 116.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $198,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of BSMP stock opened at $24.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.53. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.06 and a twelve month high of $24.77.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Why Dollar Tree’s Family Dollar Sale Could Spark a Comeback
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- JPMorgan: The ‘NVIDIA of Banking’ Poised for More Gains?
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.