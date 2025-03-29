Hobbs Group Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Hobbs Group Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,261 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $824,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 12,550 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 9,287 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 695,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,489,000 after buying an additional 91,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter.

BATS FLOT opened at $51.05 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.28 and a 12 month high of $51.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.00 and a 200-day moving average of $50.96.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1912 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

