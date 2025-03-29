Horizon Investment Services LLC Has $491,000 Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Horizon Investment Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,071 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 269.9% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 688 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.64.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $36.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $32.50 and a 1 year high of $45.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 31.81%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

