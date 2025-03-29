Horizon Investment Services LLC Sells 1,208 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Horizon Investment Services LLC reduced its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,537,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at about $166,263,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 155.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,873,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,832,000 after buying an additional 1,138,979 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 116.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,065,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,520,000 after buying an additional 1,111,581 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,885,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,852,731,000 after acquiring an additional 779,054 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.87.

Duke Energy stock opened at $119.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $92.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $92.75 and a 12 month high of $121.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.72.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 14.90%. Equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.20%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

