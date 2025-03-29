IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,275 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,680 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $6,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IDA. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in IDACORP by 0.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,992 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of IDACORP by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 15,248 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 832 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in IDACORP by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in IDACORP by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 242 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IDA stock opened at $115.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.34. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.70 and a 1-year high of $120.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.59.

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $398.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.21 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 9.23%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.77%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IDA. Bank of America boosted their price target on IDACORP from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of IDACORP from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Guggenheim raised shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $129.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of IDACORP from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.50.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

