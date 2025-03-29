Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $4.53, but opened at $4.82. Immatics shares last traded at $4.74, with a volume of 256,808 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $15.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.16 million. Immatics had a negative net margin of 47.94% and a negative return on equity of 15.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immatics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Immatics by 166.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Immatics by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in Immatics by 29.4% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Immatics by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Immatics by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 15,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares during the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immatics Stock Performance

About Immatics

The company has a market cap of $552.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.49.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as TCR-engineered autologous or allogeneic adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

