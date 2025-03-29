Insider Selling: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Insider Sells $18,669.75 in Stock

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) insider James Kihara sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $18,669.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,738.75. The trade was a 4.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
James Kihara also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 24th, James Kihara sold 475 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $9,481.00.
ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.7 %
ACAD stock opened at $17.07 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.15 and a twelve month high of $20.68. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.34 and its 200-day moving average is $17.03.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Analysis on ACAD
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.3% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.
About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals
ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ACADIA Pharmaceuticals
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Why Dollar Tree’s Family Dollar Sale Could Spark a Comeback
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- JPMorgan: The ‘NVIDIA of Banking’ Poised for More Gains?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.