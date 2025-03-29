Insider Selling: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Insider Sells $18,669.75 in Stock

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) insider James Kihara sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $18,669.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,738.75. The trade was a 4.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

James Kihara also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 24th, James Kihara sold 475 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $9,481.00.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.7 %

ACAD stock opened at $17.07 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.15 and a twelve month high of $20.68. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.34 and its 200-day moving average is $17.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.3% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

