Insider Selling: Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Insider Sells 21,038,712 Shares of Stock

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) insider Canada Pension Plan Investment sold 21,038,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $578,564,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Endeavor Group Stock Performance

NYSE EDR opened at $30.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.00. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.07 and a twelve month high of $35.99.

Endeavor Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EDR shares. Seaport Res Ptn cut Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endeavor Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Endeavor Group by 176.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

Featured Articles

