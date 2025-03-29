Insider Selling: Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE) President Sells 23,554 Shares of Stock

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Free Report) President Dale Irwin sold 23,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total value of $19,078.74. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 99,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,285.58. The trade was a 19.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
- On Monday, February 3rd, Dale Irwin sold 2,076 shares of Greenidge Generation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total transaction of $2,678.04.
Shares of NASDAQ:GREE opened at $0.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.74. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $3.84.
About Greenidge Generation
Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenter in New York, as well as hosts, powers, and provides technical support and other related services to bitcoin mining equipment owned by customers.
