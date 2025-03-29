Insider Selling: Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE) President Sells 23,554 Shares of Stock

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Free Report) President Dale Irwin sold 23,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total value of $19,078.74. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 99,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,285.58. The trade was a 19.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dale Irwin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 3rd, Dale Irwin sold 2,076 shares of Greenidge Generation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total transaction of $2,678.04.

Greenidge Generation Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GREE opened at $0.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.74. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $3.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Greenidge Generation

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Greenidge Generation stock. Soviero Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. ( NASDAQ:GREE Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 251,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000. Soviero Asset Management LP owned approximately 2.25% of Greenidge Generation at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenter in New York, as well as hosts, powers, and provides technical support and other related services to bitcoin mining equipment owned by customers.

