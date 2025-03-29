Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,985 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $30,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Commons Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 5,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.80.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,828 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.71, for a total transaction of $965,757.88. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 164,041 shares in the company, valued at $27,183,234.11. The trade was a 3.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 5,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.59, for a total transaction of $835,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 66,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,821,819.32. The trade was a 7.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,563 shares of company stock worth $10,998,990. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of ICE opened at $174.65 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.34 and a 12 month high of $177.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.57. The company has a market cap of $100.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.08.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 23.42%. On average, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.17%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

