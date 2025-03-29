International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 8.92 Per Share

International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.92 ($0.12) per share on Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This is a 113.4% increase from International Public Partnerships’s previous dividend of $4.18. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

International Public Partnerships Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of INPP opened at GBX 111.40 ($1.44) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 113.27 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 120.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.06 and a beta of 0.31. International Public Partnerships has a 12-month low of GBX 107.80 ($1.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 134.20 ($1.74).

International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported GBX 2 ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Public Partnerships had a net margin of 52.68% and a return on equity of 1.54%. Equities research analysts predict that International Public Partnerships will post 1060.0000297 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Le Poidevin purchased 86,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 114 ($1.48) per share, with a total value of £99,148.08 ($128,330.42). 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INPP is a global infrastructure fund that invests in high-quality infrastructure projects and businesses that are sustainable over the long-term. INPP aims to provide our investors with stable, long-term, inflation-linked returns, based on growing dividends and the potential for capital appreciation.

