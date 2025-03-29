International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 8.92 Per Share

International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.92 ($0.12) per share on Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This is a 113.4% increase from International Public Partnerships’s previous dividend of $4.18. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
International Public Partnerships Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of INPP opened at GBX 111.40 ($1.44) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 113.27 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 120.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.06 and a beta of 0.31. International Public Partnerships has a 12-month low of GBX 107.80 ($1.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 134.20 ($1.74).
International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported GBX 2 ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Public Partnerships had a net margin of 52.68% and a return on equity of 1.54%. Equities research analysts predict that International Public Partnerships will post 1060.0000297 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
INPP is a global infrastructure fund that invests in high-quality infrastructure projects and businesses that are sustainable over the long-term. INPP aims to provide our investors with stable, long-term, inflation-linked returns, based on growing dividends and the potential for capital appreciation.
