Intrust Bank NA Has $14.28 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Intrust Bank NA cut its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 80,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Intrust Bank NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $14,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS QUAL opened at $169.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $179.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.04. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $154.17 and a fifty-two week high of $187.26.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.