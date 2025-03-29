Intrust Bank NA Purchases 47 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $558.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $496.30 and a 52-week high of $616.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $591.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $589.45.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

