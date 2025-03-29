Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently bought shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). In a filing disclosed on March 27th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Intuit stock on February 25th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT #2” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Intuit alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 3/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/6/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) on 3/5/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) on 3/4/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 3/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 3/3/2025.

Intuit Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of INTU opened at $598.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $595.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $622.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $553.24 and a twelve month high of $714.78. The stock has a market cap of $167.44 billion, a PE ratio of 58.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.27.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 38.81%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $530.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Intuit from $750.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $721.61.

Get Our Latest Analysis on INTU

Insider Activity

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.10, for a total value of $47,257,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,542,457.60. The trade was a 67.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 6,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total transaction of $3,895,059.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,219,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,436,774. This represents a 0.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,896 shares of company stock valued at $82,946,716 in the last three months. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 590,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $371,984,000 after purchasing an additional 268,060 shares during the last quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $621,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Intuit by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 171,605 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,854,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 24,666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,502,000 after acquiring an additional 12,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

About Intuit

(Get Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.