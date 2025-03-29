IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Acquires 8,651 Shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its stake in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) by 60.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,651 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Marqeta were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MQ. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Marqeta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Certuity LLC bought a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. apricus wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Marqeta in the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Marqeta during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

MQ opened at $4.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.96 and a 200 day moving average of $4.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.50 and a beta of 1.49. Marqeta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.37 and a 52-week high of $6.25.

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $135.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.71 million. Marqeta had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 1.20%. Equities analysts anticipate that Marqeta, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MQ shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Marqeta from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Marqeta from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Marqeta from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

