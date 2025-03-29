iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 39,137,721 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 122% from the previous session’s volume of 17,594,195 shares.The stock last traded at $2.39 and had previously closed at $2.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on IQ. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of iQIYI from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. HSBC upgraded iQIYI from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.15 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on iQIYI from $3.00 to $2.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. OTR Global restated a “negative” rating on shares of iQIYI in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of iQIYI in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.91.

Get iQIYI alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on iQIYI

iQIYI Trading Down 5.1 %

The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $919.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. iQIYI had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 2.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that iQIYI, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQ. FMR LLC increased its stake in iQIYI by 738.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 137,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 121,352 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of iQIYI by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,871,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after buying an additional 815,226 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iQIYI during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in iQIYI during the 3rd quarter worth $318,000. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iQIYI in the third quarter valued at $835,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

About iQIYI

(Get Free Report)

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.