IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $12.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.80 million. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 192.95% and a negative net margin of 22.79%.

IRIDEX Stock Performance

Shares of IRIDEX stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $16.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day moving average of $1.58. IRIDEX has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $3.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on IRIDEX in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of retinal disorders; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

